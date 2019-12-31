Family of four killed in hit and run at Rundu

Three people died on the spot after an unknown vehicle ran them over along the deadly stretch of the Trans Caprivi Highway in Rundu on Monday evening.

Namibian Police Force Acting Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Ewald Kavara confirmed to this agency on the accident scene that the accident involves a family of four that was bumped by an unknown vehicle at Ndama location.

It is alleged that the family was trying to cross the road at around 21h00 when an unknown driver bumped the three and fled the scene. The deceased include a man and his wife and their two children.

However, according to Kavara, one of the deceased was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and the bodies of the deceased are at the Rundu hospital mortuary. More details on the accident to follow.

