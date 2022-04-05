Family travel 5: Spot a shooting star at one of these top stargazing destinations

Published by

FamilyTravel.com

Introduce your family to the spectacular night sky. Here are five places to experience a star-filled landscape: Under African skies Check into Little Kulala, a solar-powered, desert eco-retreat within southern Africa’s expansive Kulala Wilderness Reserve. Hop aboard a Land Rover to scope out springbok, ostrich and oryx, or float above the dramatic landscape, the planet’s oldest desert, in a hot air balloon. Visit the world’s tallest dunes amid Namibia’s famed “sand sea.” After a dramatic day, cool off in your private plunge pool. Then, fall asleep on your rooftop Sky Bed and enjoy a late-night…

