FAO, Namibia launch farmers’ support project in drought-affected regions

WINDHOEK, Namibia in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) launched a 10 million Namibian dollars (about 667,000 U.S. dollars) agriculture input scheme to assist farmers in averting the challenges of a ravaging drought in the central town Okahanjia.

The program which will run for six months between January and July is meant to avert challenges faced by farmers across the country's regions who are losing crops and animals because of drought.

According to Namibian government the current drought is by far the worst phenomenon to hit the country in the past 60 years.

Executive director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry Percy Misika, said the initiative will create alternative for farmers including hydroponics fodder production as well as irrigation.

Misika said Namibia is one of the hardest hit by the effects of climate change in the Southern African region.

Farmers in Namibia are hard pressed with the ongoing drought and urgent remedies are needed to avert the problems inflicted on the farmers by the calamity, he said.

The support scheme, Misika also added, will include provision of veterinary services to farmers who are into animal husbandry.

Misika said investment in better forms of agriculture will go a long way in protecting farmers from losing their yields to drought.

FAO also revealed that their organization looks forward to working with the Namibian farmers. The project will also include Namibian National Farmers Union.

Source: NAM News Network