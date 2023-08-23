Fare spike: ICT firm woos private car owners into transport business

A Communication Technology Firm, MyCoPilot Ltd., has wooed Private Car Owners into indirect transportation business to help cushion the effects of subsidy removal on commuters in the country

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja that the concept was meant to serve two purposes, reduce the hike in transport fares for commuters and raise some money for private car owners for fuel while traveling.

Mr Chizoba Jeff, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the outfit who disclosed this at a press conference in Lokoja, said that it had developed an App, known as “MyCoPilot Ride-Sharing App” that connects the commuters and the motorists.

Jeff said, “Currently MyCoPilot Ride-Sharing App has over 3,000 users as a ‘go-to platform’ for commuters seeking safe and cost-effective travel options.”

“This is a novel initiative to proffer solution to the prevailing transportation challenges and drive Nigeria towards a better transportation future.

“MyCoPilot App, as an artificial intelligence technology, ingeniously connects private car owners heading in the same direction with verified passengers in need of transportation.

“By simply entering their destinations and dates, users are swiftly matched with nearby car owners who have available seats and are headed in the same direction.

“MyCoPilot’s smart algorithms optimize routes and pricing, ensuring passengers benefit from substantial cost saving compared to all other road transport options and in the process help Nigerians cushion the effect of the current corrosive economic climes,” he said.

He argued, “It no longer makes sense for you to have a car in Nigeria today and consider using the MyCoPilot app for some of your movements if not all.”

According to him, Nigeria as a nation with bustling cities and vibrant communities, battling economic wars, would no doubt has transportation as a pressing challenge for many of its citizens.

The App developer quickly added that adversity always seems to produce greater innovation, which was why in the Nigerian transport sector, a remarkable solution has surfaced, revolutionizing road travel.

On security and safety of commuters and vehicle owners, Jeff said, “safety remained a non-negotiable priority for MyCoPilot App, which has designed and implemented robust security measures.

“As part of the operational guidelines, we shall ensured that all users undergo thorough verification using government-issued IDs and facial recognition technology.

“There shall be address verifications, tracking of journeys end-to-end as well as the incorporated panic button to be used in case of any emergency. This is another layer of security.

“The MyCoPilot App is available on Appstore, Playstore and can be accessed through their official website at www.mycopilot.ng or direct download from https://mycopilot.ng/download,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria