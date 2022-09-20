Farm worker charged with culpable homicide after accident near Otjiwarongo

A farm worker has been charged with culpable homicide after he allegedly ran over his colleague on a gravel road outside Otjiwarongo Sunday night.

The Namibian Police Force’s spokesperson for the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the suspect’s age is unknown as he is in shock and unable to talk. He has been admitted to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention under police guard.

The suspect allegedly ran over 52-year-old Abraham Ndemusounje.

Mbeha said the suspect is allegedly not licensed to operate a vehicle on a public road and reportedly operated a farm vehicle which is not roadworthy.

“The suspect drove the vehicle towards Otjiwarongo with the intention to pick Ndemusounje up and drop him off at the farm where they both worked, but in the process he allegedly ran him over around 20h10 on Sunday,” said Mbeha.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide, she said.

In a separate accident on the B1 road, a 21-year-old man died instantly Saturday morning after the pick-up he was driving allegedly left the road and rolled several times north of Otjiwarongo.

Mbeha said the deceased has been identified by relatives as Otira Hengua.

Hengua left Otjiwarongo just before 06h00 on Saturday and approximately eight kilometres north of Otjiwarongo, he allegedly lost control over the pick-up.

“Hengua, who was alone, died on the spot,” she said.

Police investigations in both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency