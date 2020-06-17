Farmers in the Mururani and Grootfontein districts of the Otjozondjupa Region are cautioned to be on lookout for red locusts

Farmers in the Mururani and Grootfontein districts of the Otjozondjupa Region have been cautioned to be on lookout for red locusts.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Percy Misika in a media statement said a swarm of red locusts was spotted in the Mururani and Grootfontein districts yesterday.

Misika said the pests attack largely vegetated areas by feeding extensively, mostly during summer.

“During winter, the pests also pose a serious threat to crops such as wheat and barley as well as livestock grazing areas,” he said.

The executive director further said his ministry now plans to deploy a team of plant health and agricultural extension officials in those two areas to assess the situation and start spraying pesticide in order to curb the spread of the locusts.

Misika urged farmers in Mururani and Grootfontein to cooperate with the officials during the spraying activities on and around their farms.

Source: Namibia Press Agency