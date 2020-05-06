Farmers in the Omusati Region have lost hope of a good harvest after experiencing an outbreak of armoured crickets destroying mahangu fields in several constituencies throughout the region since early March.

Oshihau in the Onesi Constituency is one of the most severely affected villages in the region.

Omusati Regional Council chairperson Andreas Shintama also confirmed the armoured cricket outbreak in the region while speaking to Nampa today.

Shintama indicated that Elim is the only constituency which was spared the outbreak, while other constituencies have all reported crickets invading crop fields and causing severe losses.

Shintama pointed out that all affected constituencies have already submitted their reports on the effect of the armoured crickets attack to the regional council, which in turn forwarded the submissions to the Office of Prime Minister for consideration.

Source: Namibia Press Agency