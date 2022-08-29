Farmworker arrested for alleged possession of pangolin skin near Okahandja

A 34-year-old man was on Friday arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a dried pangolin skin at Farm Irene in the Hochfeld area near Okahandja.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Saturday told Nampa that the suspect is a farmworker at the commercial farm.

The skin worth N.dollars 50 000 was allegedly found inside his house on the farm, and it is reported he had intentions to sell the skin, said Mbeha.

“Reacting on a tip-off from a member of the general public, we successfully arrested the suspect and recovered the skin from him on Friday afternoon at about 15h00,” she said.

The suspect is now expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of possession of controlled wildlife product without a permit, said Mbeha.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency