Farmworker dies in accident on farm in Kalkfeld area

A 34-year-old farmworker died instantly yesterday after he landed under the wheels of a trailer on Farm Radio in the Kalkfeld area.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha today told Nampa the deceased was identified by relatives as Hinamwene Shonena.

Shonena, who is an Angolan national, was being transported in the trailer attached to a tractor along with nine other farmworkers while on their way to put out a veld fire in the vicinity, said Mbeha.

“The deceased allegedly fell from the trailer, and the trailer’s rear wheel drove over him,” Mbeha said.

So far no foul play is suspected and a culpable homicide docket has been opened at the Kalkfeld Police Station.

(NAMPA)

MS/PS/AS

2 (JOHANNESBURG, 10 OCT, AFP) – South African police said today they would charge a 21-year-old man with six counts of murder after half a dozen bodies, some in an advanced state of decomposition, were found at a block of flats in downtown Johannesburg.

Police were called out after complaints of a foul smell coming from one of the apartments and found the body of a woman, police spokeswoman Brenda Muridili said in a statement.

The dead woman was wearing clothing matching the description of an individual who had been reported missing earlier this month, she said.

Police arrested and questioned a man believed to be the last person to have been seen with the woman.

‘(They then) went back to the building, and five more bodies were discovered outside the building where there is a makeshift workshop and rubbish dumpsters,’ Muridili said.

Forensics experts are working to identify the bodies and ‘police are following several leads,’ Muridili told AFP.

AFP

3 (PARIS, 10 OCT, AFP) – French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his ‘extreme concern’ about Russian strikes on Ukraine today during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and promised that France would increase military aid.

‘The president spoke of his extreme concern about strikes that have caused civilian victims,’ Macron’s office said in a statement.

‘He reaffirmed his full and complete support for President Zelensky and the commitment of France to increase its support for Ukraine, in line with the needs expressed by Kyiv, including in terms of military equipment.’

AFP

4 (KUALA LUMPUR, 10 OCT, XINHUA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the country’s parliament today, paving the way for national elections which must be held in the next 60 days.

In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country’s constitution.

Ismail Sabri said the past years have seen several unprecedented developments after the national elections in 2018, including political uncertainties with the changes of several prime ministers and the COVID-19 pandemic, which together have harmed the country’s socio-economic and political situation.

The date of polling day is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of Malaysia.

Normally, a general election should be held no later than two months after the dissolution of the parliament.

XINHUA

5 (SHANGHAI, 10 OCT, AFP) – China recorded more than 2 000 Covid cases today, its highest level for a month, as officials imposed new lockdowns and restrictions to stop outbreaks from spreading to the capital ahead of the Communist Party Congress.

Although the latest case numbers are small by global standards, Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy means any outbreaks must be immediately eradicated.

President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a historic third term in office, has championed the policy, and any significant outbreak ahead of Sunday’s Congress opening would prove highly embarrassing for the party.

In Shanghai, tens of thousands of people were under lockdown today, after multiple neighbourhoods were suddenly closed off over the weekend, following the discovery on Friday of 23 new infections.

Over 2 100 households in the financial hub were affected because of just one infection yesterday, according to a government briefing.

Residents reacted in shock as green fences were erected around buildings, recalling the city’s harsh two-month lockdown in spring, which saw widespread complaints over shortages of food and medical treatment.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency