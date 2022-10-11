Farmworker dies in accident on farm in Kalkfeld area

A 34-year-old farmworker died instantly on Sunday after he landed under the wheels of a trailer on Farm Radio in the Kalkfeld area.

Namibian Police Force spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Monday told Nampa the deceased was identified by relatives as Hinamwene Shonena.

Shonena, who is an Angolan national, was being transported in the trailer attached to a tractor along with nine other farmworkers while on their way to put out a veld fire in the vicinity, said Mbeha.

“The deceased allegedly fell from the trailer, and the trailer’s rear wheel drove over him,” Mbeha said.

So far no foul play is suspected and a culpable homicide docket has been opened at the Kalkfeld Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency