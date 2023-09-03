Father, 2 sons die in Anambra building collapse

At least three persons were confirmed dead in Sunday’s collapse of a three-storey building under construction in Anambra community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi community, Nnewi North Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

NAN learnt that the building collapsed at about 1 p.m., when the workers were said to be preparing to start plastering work.

Eyewitness account said that the deceased, including a man and his two children, said to have reported for the day’s job, allegedly died on the spot.

They were said to have been rushed to St. Felix Hospital, Nnewi, where they were confirmed dead.

NAN also learnt that other workers, who were rescued from the rubbles, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

They were also said to have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Chairman, Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Anambra Chapter, Mr Victor Meju, led some state officials of the council to the scene.

Addressing newsmen at the scene of the incident, Meju blamed the incident on poor foundation, concrete mixture and quality of materials as well as the non approval by relevant regulatory authorities.

He said that the building would be sealed off and the owner, Mr Chukwunafu Anamanjo, invited for questioning and investigation.

Also, the Transition Committee Chairman, Nnewi North LGA, Mr Chris Obiora, called on the people to always make use of certified engineers and other relevant personnel in the building sector for their construction works.

Obiora further said that monitoring teams were also important in ensuring that builders stick to stipulated standards.

When contacted for comments on the disaster, the state Police Command Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command had yet to receive information about the incident.

“I don’t have any information on it yet, but I will escalate the information to the Divisional Police Officer in the area for necessary action,” Ikenga said.

