FCTA assures continuous support to NYSC

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged continuous

support to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in recognition of its role to development of the territory.

The Minister of State for FCT, Mrs Ramatu Aliyu, gave the assurance on Friday in Abuja during the swearing in

ceremony of the orientation course for Batch A Stream 2 youth corps members.

Represented by Mr Sani Rabe, the Director, FCT Social Welfare Development, Aliyu said that the NYSC is an

active partner in the development of the FCT.

She said “here in the FCT, our teeming youths, women and the indigent are in dire need of support which will

help them develop various talents for creativity.“This is where I hope that youth corps members will provide necessary intervention.”

She added that the deployment policy of the NYSC, which ensures that young Nigerians are posted to states

other than their states of origin, is expected to engender unity and nation-building.

Aliyu enjoined the youth corps members to mentor FCT youths through their activities.

She also urged them to spearhead development-oriented programmes to complement the efforts of government

at all levels in the territory.

About the needs of the youth corps members at the orientation camp, she said the FCTA had assessed

areas that should be addressed.She explained that “here on camp, we are already addressing pressing needs like the reconstruction/remodelling

of the multi-purpose hall to ensure that you and those coming after you have a good place for lectures and other activities.

“I wish to state once more that your welfare remains our priority.”

The NYSC Coordinator in the FCT, Alhaji Abdul Suleman, said that so far, a total of 2,144 youth corps

members had been duly registered for the three weeks orientation course.He enjoined them to key into the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED)

Programme and to avail themselves of the opportunity to transform their lives after the service year

in becoming job creators rather than job seekers

He said “the NYSC has repeatedly proven its worth as a veritable platform for promoting national unity

and integration and has built bridges across different ethno-cultural divides in the country.“These are the virtues we expect youth corps members to imbibe during this period of service to the fatherland.

“May I also advise that you comport yourselves in a disciplined and orderly manner, as any form of negative

behaviour such as drug abuse and other anti-social acts will not be tolerated on camp.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-week orientation course which started

on Wednesday would end on May 23.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria