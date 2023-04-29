FG lauds Peace Corps for maintaining peace culture in schools

The Federal Government has commended the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) maintaining and inculcating peace culture in schools.

Mr Victor Opeyemi, Principal Executive Officer, Special Duties in the Ministry of Education, gave the commendation when he led a delegation from the ministry on a visit to the Headquarters of the corps in Abuja.

Opeyemi also commended PCN for it’s quality contributions in setting up Peace Corps Clubs, maintenance of discipline in schools and colleges across the country.

“The ministry commends the effort of the corps in youth empowerment, peace and security, and assures PCN of greater partnership and support.

“Peace corps’ activities in schools and colleges through the formation of peace clubs has helped significantly in inculcating the culture of peace in the younger generation.

“We will continue to partner with the corps in unity schools across the country,” he said.

Opeyemi prayed that the bill for an act to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps which would give statutory backing to the organisation passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari would receive positive attention.

He said that this would enable the organisation continue with it’s value -driven programmes geared towards the socio-economic development of youths in Nigeria.

Responding, Prof. Dickson Akoh, National Commandant, PCN appreciated the ministry for the visit and for sustaining mutual relationship with the corps since 2002 when it was registered as an NGO.

Akoh assured the federal government that it would remain resolute in its commitment to national creativity, peace and youth development, which has been the cardinal objectives of the organisation.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria