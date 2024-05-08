Fidelity, others distribute food palliatives to families in Keffi



Fidelity Bank Plc in partnership with Abbasid Charity Foundation and Sen. Wadada Ahmed have distributed food palliatives to no fewer than 1,000 families in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

Distributing the food items on Wednesday, Ms Victoria Abuka, the Team Lead, Corporate Social Responsibility, Fidelity Bank said the gesture was to cushion the effects of the high cost of food items.

She added that the gesture was part of the bank’s initiative known as, ”Fidelity Food Bank’.

Abuka said the initiative which commenced in April, 2003, was aimed at contributing to food security in the country.

She said that since the inauguration of the initiative, over 100,000 food packs had been distributed across the country.

‘One of the major problem in the country now is food. People are hungry and it is difficult to pursue dreams and aspirations.

‘That is why Fidelity Bank, as a socially responsible organisation, started the initiative for food distribution to families in dare need of food.

‘We have visited over 100 communit

ies across the country,’ she said.

Abuka said the bank was working with 19 partners who identified communities to benefit from the initiative.

Hajia Hauwa Abbas, the Founder of Abbasid Foundation, said the food drive started when she was chosen as the bank’s food bank ambassador in the North.

She listed some of the beneficiary states to include Jigawa, Zamfara, Zaria, Kebbi, Bauchi, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

‘I am very pleased with Fidelity Bank because as much as they are collecting money from us, they are giving us back, especially women.

Sen. Ahmed Wadada, representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, said he partnered with the Fidelity Bank’s drive to provide food for his people.

Wadada, represented by his wife Zainab, said the move was in continuation of his philanthropic gesture to his constituents especially orphans and widows.

‘We are here today to give back to our people and considering the hardship in the country, this is the little that we can do.

‘I appeal to well-mea

ning Nigerians to try and collaborate to see how we can help the people that do not have some of the opportunities that we have,’ he said.

Mrs Susan Nyikwagh, a recipient of the food pack, commended the bank and other partners for the gesture.

‘I am so happy for receiving this gift in a time like this when things are not easy.

‘The bank and their partners are wonderful,’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food pack contained one kilogramme of rice, garri and packs of indomie.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria