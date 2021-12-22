Fifteen arrested for wildlife crime in a week

The Namibian Police Force in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Protected Resources Division have registered seven new cases of wildlife crime, arresting 15 suspects between 13 and 19 December 2021.

A weekly wildlife crime report issued on Tuesday by the ministry’s spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, said that the suspects were involved in various wildlife crimes like poaching of rhinos, conspiracy of poaching and possession of elephant tusks.

The report indicates that three of the suspects were found in possession of elephant tusks, one with elephant bone and with a duiker carcass, while four other suspects were found with mountain zebra carcasses.

Five suspects were caught with oryx carcasses, one with a pangolin carcass, three with pangolin skins while four firearms were seized with 66 ammunition. One vehicle was also seized by the law enforcement agencies.

Among the suspects, three are Angolan nationals and the rest are Namibians. They are charged under Act No. 9 of 2008 which deals with the illegal possession and dealing of controlled wildlife products.

In his festive season message last week on behalf of the ministry, Muyunda urged members of the public to remain vigilant against wildlife crimes such as illegal hunting and trade in wildlife and wildlife products, and to continue helping the ministry to fight wildlife crime as they have been doing for the past year. The ministry in collaboration with law enforcement agencies managed to arrest 273 suspects out of 144 registered cases.

“Considering that this is a holiday season, poachers may view it the right time to perpetrate their crimes, however the public should be reassured that measures have been put in place to ensure our national parks and other conservation areas are sufficiently guarded with intensified anti-poaching patrols throughout the festive season,” Muyunda had said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency