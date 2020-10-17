Fighting against the scourge of SGBV a collective struggle: Geingob

Fighting against the scourge of Gender-Based Violence is not only a struggle for youth alone but a collective struggle, President Hage Geingob said at a meeting with youth leaders who protested against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Friday, Geingob said that it was essential for the youth to express themselves in a democracy as it is a manifestation of hope that things will change and that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“It was an illustration of the trust the youth has in their elected Government. There is a policy of zero-tolerance against SGBV and the need for the nation to do more collectively to fight the scourge of SGBV,” Geingob said.

Geingob added that there is importance in buttressing the rule of law, including processes, systems and institutions in the Namibian Governance Architecture.

‘The petition that the youth handed over last week was addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, which as the Legislature is a separate arm from the Executive. In light of the principle of separation of powers in the Namibian Government, the Prime Minister as Leader of Government Business in Parliament was mandated to deal with the petition through that platform,’ said Geingob.

It was therefore opportune for the President and the Executive to meet with the petitioners following the processes they had followed with the Prime Minister, including the statement by the Prime Minister in the National Assembly on 13 October 2020 dealing with the concerns of the youth leaders, Geingob added.

Geingob expressed satisfaction with the fact that the Prime Minister dealt with the issues in the petition.

“Alcohol abuse could not be used as an excuse anymore and the nation needed to look at rebuilding the family unit that has been broken. It would be wrong to assume that we are at war against each other. We have to address this issue together. Gender-based violence is something we have to address together as a nation,” Geingob said.

Geingob added that as part of the ethos of transparency and accountability, the doors of the Presidency would always be open for dialogue and for finding common solutions to problems facing Namibians.

Source: Namibia Press Agency