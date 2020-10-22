Final submissions for judgement in human trafficking trial set for month end

The final presentation of submissions for the judgement in the case of former South African police officer, Martinus Pretorius, who faces 19 human trafficking and rape charges committed in Namibia in 2012, will be heard in the High Court here on 30 October.

The final presentation of submissions in this case by both State Advocate Felistas Shikerete-Vendura and the accused’s Legal Aid-funded defence lawyer, Advocate Zagrys Grobler, was scheduled to be heard before High Court Deputy Judge President Hosea Angula Thursday morning. The hearing could however not proceed because the heads of submissions were not completed on time.

As a result, the matter was postponed to 30 October 2020 for the final presentation for the judgement and this was effected as per an agreement reached by Grobler and Shikerete-Vendura.

Pretorius, 50, also faces other charges emanating from the coercive circumstances in which the alleged rape and human trafficking offences took place.

These include assault by threat, common assault and malicious damage to property.

He allegedly raped three minor girls, aged between 13 and 14, in Swakopmund in the Erongo Region in 2012, before fleeing the country in September of the same year.

Pretorius was arrested in South Africa in April 2016, after which he was extradited to Namibia in December 2017 to face the charges against him.

He was employed by Rössing Uranium Mine near Arandis in the Erongo Region when the alleged crimes took place.

His co-accused, Namibian Johanna Lukas, who allegedly provided the minor girls to Pretorius on four occasions between April and May 2012, was already found guilty and sentenced to 13 years direct imprisonment on counts of human trafficking and rape.

Pretorius is being held at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility until his next court appearance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency