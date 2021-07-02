Finland supports Namibia’s fight against COVID-19

Finland has donated equipment to the Namibian Government in support of the fight against COVID-19.

Logistical support was provided by the European Union (EU) and the 2.3 million masks, 200 000 protective visors, 30 000 medical gowns, 100 000 syringes and 189 000 swabs arrived in Namibia on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the Ambassador of the EU Delegation, Sinikka Antila said the material assistance is delivered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as part of the EU’s joint efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, we can coordinate and expedite the delivery of life-saving assistance to countries such as Namibia, demonstrating the solidarity of the people of the EU with those countries facing massive challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Antila said.

Matti Karvanen, Deputy Head of the Finnish Mission to Namibia, was also quoted in the statement as saying it has been disheartening to see how Namibia’s health system is under severe strain and hospitals overwhelmed with the high number of COVID-19 patients. “Finland wants to stand in solidarity with the People of Namibia in this hour of need,” he said.

The donation arrived on a special cargo flight and was received by Antila and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Source: Namibia Press Agency