Finnish embassy grants N.dollars 7.9 million to Namibian non-profit projects

Four Namibian organisations received a grant to the tune of approximately N.dollar 7.9 million (400 000 euros) from the Embassy of Finland’s Fund for Local Cooperation (FLC) for non-profit projects taking place in 2020-2021.

The Finnish Embassy uses the FLC funding instrument to support local civil society projects and to promote values in accordance with Finnish development policy as well as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030.

The grant was awarded to the Dololo Innovation Hub, Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, Institute for Public Policy Research and Namibia Media Trust and aims to support these organisations in their work in creating sustainable growth in Namibia.

A media statement issued by the Finish Embassy on Tuesday noted that following the call for proposals in October 2019, it received 221 applications valued at a total of N.dollars 274.7 million (13.8 million euros), out of which four projects were selected to receive grants for a total value of N.dollars 7.9 million.

The statement further added that the four projects were selected based on their contribution to FLC’s priority areas, noting that a successful project was expected to contribute to creating a fair, equal and inclusive society, promoting innovation, advancing youth employment and livelihood opportunities and strengthening climate resilience and sustainability.

“The selected projects fulfilled the eligibility criteria and exemplified the chosen thematic areas of the call for proposals with their areas of expertise.

Each project was awarded a grant of N.dollars 1.9 million (100 000 euros) over the period of 2020-2021,” said the statement.

Ambassador of Finland to Namibia, Pirkko-Liisa Kyöstilä, was quoted in the statement as saying the FLC is a great way for the Finish Embassy to strengthen ties with the Namibian civil society and that these four projects exemplify the priorities of the Finnish development policy, while advancing a dynamic, inclusive and sustainable Namibia.

“Our Embassy has partnered with many passionate and competent actors through FLC over the years and

Source: Namibia Press Agency