Fire destroys four classrooms and library at Aminuis school

Four classes and a library at DR Fischer Primary School in the Aminius Constituency was gutted by fire around 04h00 Thursday morning causing extensive damage to the infrastructure.

Omaheke police Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator, Chris Kalimbula confirmed the damage caused by the fire saying everything that was in the affected classrooms has been destroyed, he could however not say what caused the fire.

The fire caused great damage, including the roofing as well as the walls. Chairs, tables, and books that were stored in this classroom are all damaged, he said.

In an interview with Nampa, Omaheke Inspector of Education, Cornelius Tjizoo said, despite the inconvenience caused as a result of the fireincident, classes will continue as the school will adopt the double shift school system where the lower primary learners will attend the morning shift while the upper primary learners attend the afternoon shift.

Tjizoo further called on the Namibian nation to come on board and meet the government half way in assisting the school with chairs, desks, text and exercise books as well as building materials.

No casualties were reported as a result of the fire. Police investigation continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency