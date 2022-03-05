First group of repatriated Namibian students to arrive on Friday

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation has confirmed that it has started to repatriate Namibian students who fled war-torn Ukraine into neighbouring countries, with the first group expected to arrive home on Friday.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, the ministry’s Executive Director, Penda Naanda, said students will arrive in different groups between Friday and Sunday. He said the main challenge is the scarcity of planes in the countries assisting Namibia such as Poland, Belarus, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, as many nations are seeking to repatriate their nationals.

He also clarified that there were 89 Namibian nationals in Ukraine and not 114 as the ministry indicated earlier, noting that the earlier figure was recorded before the war broke out and some Namibians had already left the country before this period.

Naanda indicated that the ministry can confirm that 79 students have safely reached the temporary shelters, with one student choosing anonymity of their whereabouts, while two students’ whereabouts are unknown and seven are still stuck in the war zone city of Sumy, Ukraine.

“The ministry is currently busy identifying a centre where students can receive psycho-social assistance if need be, for no longer than seven days. However, these students are coming from a traumatising experience and might not want to be confined,” he said.

Naanda noted the government is only going to be responsible for students returning to Namibia. Those who opt to remain behind or seek to travel to other countries will do so on their own.

“Parents can contact the ministry or Ministry of Higher Education regarding their children, especially those that are amongst the 79,” he indicated.

