First Omicron case in the Czech Republic definitely confirmed

Published by

DPA

The first case of the coronavirus variant Omicron in the Czech Republic has been confirmed after further laboratory tests, a spokesperson for the hospital in Liberec said on Monday, according to the CTK agency. The hospital had consulted the national reference laboratory and experts from the Academy of Sciences. The patient is a woman who had returned from a trip to Namibia with a stopover in South Africa. The virus variant has been classified as “of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO). The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has stated that there are serious concern…

Read More