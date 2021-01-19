The community of Farm Uitsig post-3 in the Sorris-Sorris communal conservancy area recently received a dam for potable water after the one they relied on for potable water damaged three years ago.

The dam was constructed with funding from the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia and will benefit six households.

The chairperson of the Sorris-Sorris conservancy communal area, Gerson //Aiseb, told Nampa in an interview that the community had campaigned for the dam for a long time.

“I would like to urge the public not to damage the dam in anyway. We as the leadership will make sure that every new development is looked after and we will be doing inspections from time to time. The dam that was at the farm got old and and cracked and could not be used again as it was wasting water. We had to cancel making use of the dam,” he said.

In an interview with Nampa, one of the residents, Essay Jagger said the community is relieved as they went some time without potable water for both human and animal consumption.

“It has been a long struggle for us at the farm. Sometime we had to take our animals to nearby farms for them to drink water, however, this will be a thing of the past now. When I moved to this farm about seven years ago, there was a borehole of the government which later completely dried up. We managed to find an old borehole whereby we bought electric pump to pump water from that water borehole but that borehole did not last long as well and that was about four years ago,” Jagger said.

Jagger added that construction of the dam was completed last week Monday and on Tuesday water was already pumped into the dam for both animal and human consumption.

“The dam has a solar pump and we are very grateful. There will be no need to buy diesel to pump water like at some of the farms at the conservancy,” said Jagger.

