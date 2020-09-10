FirstRand Namibia records 23.3 per cent decrease in profit before tax

FirstRand Namibia recorded a 23.3 per cent decrease in profit before tax from N.dollars 1.58 billion recorded in 2019 to N.dollars 1.22 billion in 2020, its financial results for the year ended 30 June indicate.

A statement availed to Nampa on Thursday shows that FirstRand Namibia’s headline earnings decreased by 18.4 per cent to N.dollars 873 million, while earnings per share decreased to 315.7 cents from 409.9 cents recorded in 2019.

Commenting on the results Chief Financial Officer at FirstRand Namibia, Oscar Capelao said, “FirstRand Namibia entered this crisis in a position of strength in terms of capital, liquidity, technology and, importantly, talent. Considering the repo rate and prime rate reduction during the reporting period of 275 basis points, net interest income remained flat, N.dollars 2 013.4 million. Interest expense decreased by 0.4 per cent while interest income decreased by 0.2 per cent.”

The total impairment charge increased year-on-year to N.dollars 559.7 million from N.dollars 214.8 million recorded in 2019.

Non-Interest Revenue (NIR) grew by 4.7 per cent led by fee and commission income growth of 6.2 per cent driven by strong electronic transaction volumes and ongoing customer acquisition, the statement reads.

“Volumes growth on our self-service platforms increased by 14 per cent and the traditional in-branch volumes are down 9 per cent. Net fee and commission income represent 85.4 per cent compared to 87.9 per cent recorded in 2019 of group operational NIR. Insurance premiums have declined to N.dollars 161 million compared to N.dollars 167 million recorded in 2019,” Capelao said.

Key drivers are the low premium inflation environment, increased competition and affordability witnessed by the increase in lapses due to non-payment of premiums. Claims paid for the period declined by 10.1 per cent to N.dollars 77 million from N.dollars 86 million recorded in 2019, the statement adds.

“The group remained well-capitalised with levels above the minimum regulatory requirements. As we deal with the spiralling effects of this pandemic, we continue to focus on what we as a group can do to remain strong, resilient and well-positioned to support our employees, clients, customers and communities across Namibia,” Capelao said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency