FirstRand Namibia records decrease in profit before tax for year ended 30 June

FirstRand Namibia recorded a 23.3 per cent decrease in profit before tax from N.dollars 1.58 billion recorded in 2019 to N.dollars 1.22 billion in 2020, its financial results for the year ended 30 June indicate.

A statement availed to Nampa yesterday shows that FirstRand Namibia’s headline earnings decreased by 18.4 per cent to N.dollars 873 million, while earnings per share decreased to 315.7 cents from 409.9 cents recorded in 2019.

Commenting on the results Chief Financial Officer at FirstRand Namibia, Oscar Capelao said, FirstRand Namibia entered this crisis in a position of strength in terms of capital, liquidity, technology and, importantly, talent.

He said considering the repo rate and prime rate reduction during the reporting period of 275 basis points, net interest income remained flat, N.dollars 2 013.4 million.

Interest expense decreased by 0.4 per cent while interest income decreased by 0.2 per cent.

Source: Namibia Press Agency