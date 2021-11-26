Fisheries research project launched at Neckartal

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources in collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Wednesday launched a Fisheries and Aquaculture Research Project at the Neckartal Dam in the ||Kharas Region.

In a speech read on her behalf, FAO Representative to Namibia, Farayi Zimudzi said in January this year the fisheries ministry requested FAO to provide technical assistance to investigate the potential of fisheries and aquaculture at the Neckartal Dam.

She said FAO responded positively and developed a technical cooperation project, which includes provision of equipment, technical expertise and capacity development support.

Zimudzi said FAO expects a feasibility study report on the potential of sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture at the dam and an environmental risk assessment report on the potential for fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure on and around the dam.

“The project is expected to raise awareness on fisheries and aquaculture for the surrounding communities and nationally at large. This research project is well aligned with a larger project that FAO is supporting in the fisheries ministry where we have collectively developed a national plan of action for small-scale fisheries,” said Zimudzi.

She added that the national plan of action strategy for small-scale fisheries is aimed at empowering marginalised and vulnerable communities through improved participation in the inland fisheries sector, adding that the strategy is currently in its draft form and will be launched in 2022.

“There is no doubt that small-scale artisanal fishers, fish farmers and fish workers hold enormous potential to promote transformative changes in production, processing, distribution and consumer patterns of fish and aquatic products, contributing to healthy and diverse diets, livelihoods, community prosperity and traditional culture,” she said.

Deputy Director of Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture in the ministry, Johannes Hamukwaya said the environmental and social assessment impact specialist study for the dam on aquatic systems outlined some positive and negative possible impacts on aquatic systems, fisheries and aquaculture, as well as mitigation and management measures for conservation and sustainable use of fisheries resources.

He added that the impacts of Neckartal Dam on fisheries is likely to be similar to those observed at the Hardap and Naute dams, with the most significant detrimental impacts on aquatic ecosystems likely to be reed encroachment downstream and upstream of the dam.

“The positive impact overwhelms the negative impacts of the project. This project is well aligned with the national plan of action for small-scale fisheries objectives that give emphasis to empowering vulnerable and marginalised small-scale fisheries actors for livelihoods. The project will not take less than six months,” said Hamukwaya.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency