Fishrot accused expected in court on Monday

The nine men arrested in connection with the Fishrot corruption scandal are expected to make another appearance in the magistrate’s court here on Monday.

On 14 September this year, the group appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley when their corruption scandal case was postponed to 14 December 2020 in order to allow the police to complete their investigations into the matter.

This postponement was made a final remand for further police investigations and the charges are likely to be provisionally withdrawn if the police do not complete their investigations by next Monday.

The first six key accused are former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala, businessman James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo.

They were arrested in November 2019 for allegedly receiving bribes amounting to more than N.dollars 150 million in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland’s largest fishing companies.

The other three accused are former chief executive officer of the National Fish Corporation (Fishcor) Mike Nghipunya, Windhoek resident Nigel van Wyk and Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule, a member of the Namibian Police Force’s Reserve Unit.

Van Wyk was arrested in December 2019 after he was allegedly caught trying to remove evidence from Shanghala’s house.

Kokule was arrested in January 2020 on charges of attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer involved in the investigations.

He is charged with contravening Section 34 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2003 for allegedly corruptly offering N.dollars 250 000 to ACC investigator Junias Iipinge for him to remove ATM cards from the evidence obtained by the ACC in connection with the matter.

Kokule faces a second charge of obstructing the course of justice for the same offence.

Nghipunya was arrested in February 2020 for also allegedly receiving bribes in return for giving preferential access to Namibia’s fishing grounds to Samherji.

The nine men are all legally represented by Windhoek-based defence lawyers Florian Beukes, Appollus Shimakeleni, Gillroy Gasper, Kalundu Kamwi, Trevor Brockerhoff and Jarmaine Muchali.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Ed Marondedze, assisted by State Advocate Salomon Kanyemba, are appearing for the State.

The accused are all being held in custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, except Kokule and Van Wyk who are at the Seeis police station outside Windhoek.

Meanwhile, the 10th accused, Jason Iyambo, was on 19 November 2020 sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Iyambo, 35, pleaded guilty in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court to a charge of attempting to defeat the course of justice when he admitted to offering a bribe of N.dollars 250 000 to a police officer attached to the ACC in order to get hold of bank cards belonging to James Hatuikulipi.

In respect of this charge, Iyambo was sentenced to 18 months of which nine months were suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not convicted of any offence related to bribing or attempting to defeat the course of justice during the period of suspension.

Windhoek Magistrate Ivan Gawanab handed down the sentence.

Source: Namibia Press Agency