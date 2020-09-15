Fishrot case where former fisheries minister and former justice minister stand accused of corruption and receiving bribes has been postponed

The Fishrot case where former fisheries minister Bernard Esau and former justice minister Sacky Shanghala stand accused of corruption and receiving bribes, was yesterday postponed to 14 December 2020.

The two former ministers are accused in the matter alongside five others – James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Ricardo Gustavo, Mike Nghipunya and Pius Mwatelulo.

The accused have been in custody since their arrest in November 2019 and have been asking the State to grant them bail or release them from custody because investigations are taking long to complete.

While delivering her verdict, Windhoek Magistrate Vanessa Stanley said the length of the investigations into the matter could be justified to allow the State enough time for investigations, and thus postponed the case to 14 December.

The men stand accused of using their positions to commit corruption and receive bribes to give fishing rights to Icelandic fishing company, Samherji.

They also stand accused of diverting more than N.dollars 170 million from the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) for personal use.

They are remanded in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

Source: Namibia Press Agency