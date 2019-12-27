Fishrot urgent bail application dismissed

The urgent application of the six accused in the Fishrot corruption scandal was rejected in the Windhoek High Court on Friday.

Former Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Bernhardt Esau, his co-accused former Justice Minister SakeusShanghala and four others made an urgent application to the High Court on 02 December 2019, challenging the legality of their arrests.

The six accused are Esau, Shanghala, former Fishcor chairperson James Hatuikulipi; businessman TamsonHatuikulipi; former Investec Asset Management Client Manager, Ricardo Gustavo; and Pius Mwatelulo

The six accused appeared before Acting Judge Kobus Miller on Friday.

Miller informed the court that the urgent bail application was not fit as a matter of urgency which Esau and his co-accused had asked the court to set aside their warrants of arrest and declare it unlawful.

He further gave instruction for the urgent bail application to be removed from the court roll and ordered that the applicant should pay the legal costs of the respondents.

South African advocate TembekaNgcukaitobi and Senior Counsel William King, who represented the accused on 20 December 2019 when the urgent application was made said they are challenging the warrants of arrest and corruption charges against their clients as these were issued while the investigation into the matter is not completed.

Esau, Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, TamsonHatuikulipi, Gustavo and Mwatelulo stand accused of receiving bribes in return for giving preferential access to Namibia's rich fishing grounds to Samherji, one of Iceland's largest fishing companies.

The State was represented by advocate NeliTjahihika. Gilgory Kasper represented accused one, three and four, while AppolosShimakeleni represented accused two, five, and six.

The six accused were remanded in custody until their next appearance on 20 February 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency