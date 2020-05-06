Five men were arrested at Farm Garib in the Dordabis district on Friday after they allegedly killed an oryx valued at N.dollars 4 000.

The Namibian Police Force in its weekend crime report availed to Nampa yesterday said the men aged 29, 30, 32, 33 and 34 allegedly killed the oryx using spears. The meat has been recovered.

In a similar incident, a pick-up was found abandoned in a field at Helmeringhauzen settlement in the IIKharas Region, with oryx carcasses valued at N.dollars 16 000 in the back around 21h00 on Friday.

Two hunting rifles, knives and an axe were also found in the pick-up. No arrests were made.

The report went on to say that six men – aged 18, 21, 22 and 26 and two aged 19 – were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing five sheep at Kameel Doring resettlement farm in the Karasburg area.

Police recovered the sheep.

Source: Namibia Press Agency