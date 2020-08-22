Five minor children aged between seve 10 years escaped death yesterday

Five minor children aged between seven months and 10 years escaped death yesterday at Otjiwarongo after a house they were sleeping in caught fire in the Orwetoveni residential area.

The 30-year-old house owner, Amor Bamm in an interview with Nampa yesterday said the fire broke out at about 08h00, while all the five children in the house were still sleeping in two separate rooms.

He said the children were saved by him after he spotted a big cloud of smoke coming from one of the rooms, and upon inspecting he found the fire was already burning a curtain and the ceiling.

He then started establishing where the other children were and collected them from the two rooms, he said.

He said at the time the fire broke out, no adults were with the children in the rooms.

Source: Namibia Press Agency