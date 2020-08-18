Five-year-old girl raped by a 31-year-old man at Omaheke Region

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 31-year-old man at Skoonheid settlement, in the Du Plessis area of the Omaheke Region on Saturday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) yesterday said the incident occurred at around 03h00 when the suspect who is also the victim’s mother’s boyfriend allegedly locked the victim’s mother out of the house and raped the minor.

The suspect has been arrested.

In a similar matter, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped at the Kanaan C informal settlement in Epako, Gobabis on Saturday, at around 02h00 while she was trying to catch a taxi from the Tswana Block.

It is alleged that the suspect approached the victim and offered to walk her to Kanaan C. On their way, the suspect allegedly immediately pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s neck, while leading her into an open shack where he instructed her to remove her clothes and allegedly raped her.

Source: Namibia Press Agency