Flaws in teaching and learning cause learners’ underperformance

Executive Director of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp says weakness in teaching and learning have been identified as the principal cause of learner underperformance in schools.

Steenkamp said this whilst addressing Higher Level Information Sharing Meeting on the State of Education in the Oshana Region at Ongwediva here on Tuesday.

She used the meeting to urge principals not to shy away from holding their teachers accountable and to avoid turning a blind eye to teachers' absenteeism, laziness or mistakes that they may encounter.

You should be able to address these problems with confidence, stated Steenkamp, adding that the responsibility to uplift the schools and building capacity of teachers rests with the principals.

She wants principals, teachers and education stakeholders to refrain from the tendency of shifting blame from one person to another, but rather rolling up sleeves to solve the state of teaching and learning in schools as the real problems in the sector.

Steenkamp noted that people keep on blaming and complaining, instead of confronting the major challenges that will eventually play a determining role in shaping the future of learners in a continued and focused way.

The education executive director has also urged the school board members not to allow mismanagement or fraudulent use of school funds or education grants to take place at schools under their watch and governance.

Adhere to the set procedures of spending school funds and proactively guide parents to own responsibility for the upkeep of the school, she urged.

Steenkamp has also recognised the parents who throughout the year offered support to their children and always ensured that they had their school and hostel fees paid.

This partnership, Steenkamp said, would help to support and strengthen the learners to be successful in their school careers and beyond if natured and valued.

Speaking at the same meeting, Education Director in the Oshana Region, Hileni Amukana has said 54 851 learners enrolled for education in the region last year, of which 2 082 learners dropped out due to teenage pregnancies, movement of parents and poverty.

The number of learners enrolled in the region this year is yet to be determined, said Amukana.

