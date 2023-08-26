Flooding: Nasarawa Govt to demolish structures on water ways

The Nasarawa State Government has said it will demolish structures built on water ways as part of measures to prevent flooding.

Mr Yakubu Kwanta, the State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Lafia after the August environmental sanitation exercise.

The commissioner who was represented by Malam Abubakar Mohammed, Chief Environment Officer, who is also the Chief Prosecutor of the ministry, said the ministry would be proactive to prevent any disaster.

He explained that the decision to demolish the structures followed NIMET’s recent prediction of possible flooding in 25 states including Nasarawa State.

He said the government had directed residents of flood prone areas to relocate to safer grounds.

According to him, given the way flood had ravaged some parts of the State in the recent past, the ministry would not allow anybody to block the water ways.

“When you block the water ways and prevent water against free flow, you are inviting disaster, because any how it will find its way,” he said.

On the level of compliance with the monthly exercise, the commissioner expressed satisfaction and lauded traditional rulers, chairmen of area councils as well as the security agencies for the success of the exercise.

He said that about the 85 per cent of the residents complied by locking their shops and businesses to partake in the exercise.

The commissioner said the state was temporarily shutdown during the exercise in line with the law, except those on essential services.

“We only allowed those with permission from relevant authorities and those on essential services to pass, and move around during the exercise,” he added.

He therefore, called on members of the public to always keep their environment clean to guard against outbreak of diseases.

Meanwhile, 86 persons suspected to have violated environmental sanitation laws across the state were arrested and prosecuted by various mobile courts in the respective LGAs.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria