Floods predicted for communities living in northern Namibia

Namibia Hydrological Services (NHS) have warned communities living in the north and north-eastern parts of the country to be on high alert for possible flooding as water levels in Kavango, the Zambezi and the Kunene river continue to rise.

NHS, a directorate in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform revealed in its latest daily flood bulletin released on Thursday afternoon.

The bulletin said communities living in the Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Kunene, Kavango West and Kavango East regions including communities residing in the eastern Zambezi floodplains should be on high alert for possible flooding, advising them to take the necessary precautionary measures.

“We don’t expect the previous flood records to be attained but the current floods and its possible impacts must be rated exceptional,” read the bulletin.

According to the bulletins readings, the Kavango River continues to rise and it has maintained its rapid raise at Rundu and Divundu Bridge where it recorded 7.61 metres (m) and 4.41 m respectively and it is understood to be above its normal level.

It says the highest peak recorded at Rundu was 8.9m on 08 April 1969.

The bulletin further said that the flow of water in the Kunene River at Ruacana station remains high at 613.6 cubic meters per second (m3/s) recorded on Thursday morning.

Although the floodwaters in the Cuvela-Etosha Basin are levelling off, the bulletin says that water levels in the iishanas remain high and, therefore, flood alert still needs to be taken in the areas covering the central zone of the Cuvelai system.

It also indicated that the Zambezi River at Katima Mulilo is increasing and it is currently at 6.49m.

Its highest peak was recorded on 10 April 1969, was it recorded about 8.16m noting that the water levels would continue to rise in the oncoming days.

In addition, the bulletin further said that eastern Zambezi floodplains continue to rapidly fill up and there are strong backflows towards Ngoma Bridge and Lake Liambezi while the water levels of the Chobe River at Chobe Water Villas remain high recording about 6.42 m on Thursday morning.

Source: Namibia Press Agency