FMD confirmed in Zambezi

The Directorate of Veterinary Services im the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has warned farmers and the general public about a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak that was confirmed on 13 October 2022 in the Kabbe South Constituency of the Zambezi Region.

Chief Veterinary Officer Albertina Musilika-Shilongo in a media statement on Sunday said a farmer notified the Katima Mulilo State Veterinary office about a few heads of cattle with indicative clinical signs of FMD on 09 October.

‘Following outbreak investigation by veterinary officials a total of 14 clinical cases out of 230 head of cattle were found with healing lesions consistent with FMD,’ she said.

In line with the Animal Health Act of 2011, the Kabbe South and Kabbe North constituencies have been declared FMD-infected areas and the entire Zambezi Region declared a disease management area.

Musilika-Shilongo said for the next 14 days intensified FMD surveillance aimed at establishing the extent of the outbreak is underway.

After 14 days the control measures will be reviewed and the public will be notified accordingly.

She further explained that there will be a movement restriction on all cloven hoofed animals in, out and through the disease management area and that previously issued permits for the disease management area are cancelled and recalled, except for animals originating from other FMD zones destined for export abattoirs.

