First National Bank (FNB) through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation has donated N.dollars 300 000 to the Gondwana Care Trust’s Sikunga Fish Guards.

“Our country and especially our natural resources are a focus area of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation and we are proud of the work done during their patrols of the Zambezi River. We are aware of the numerous challenges faced by the Sikunga Fish Guards such as the fear for their well-being due to possible exposure to the armed illegal fishermen,” FirstRand Namibia’s Corporate Social Investment Manager Revonia Kahivera said in a media statement on Tuesday.

This is the second year that the foundation has supported the project, which targets illegal fishing.

Sikunga Fish Guards was implemented as voluntary endeavour in 2018 and has since grown to a permanent programme with 10 dedicated employees.

Source: Namibia Press Agency