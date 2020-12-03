FNB Namibia donates towards locust outbreak research

First National Bank of Namibia (FNB) recently availed N.dollars 100 000 to the University of Namibia (UNAM) to support their research into the locust outbreak in the country.

At the handing over in Windhoek, FNB’s Head of Public Sector Banking, Leslie Puriza said agriculture is the backbone of the Namibian economy, adding that locusts are able to destroy huge hectares of crop needed to feed the Namibian nation.

“Not only is this a financial loss to the communities but it also contributes towards food insecurity. Zambezi is a very fertile region and if managed properly and sustainably it can greatly enhance food production – not only for the region and the people there but for the country as a whole,” noted Puriza.

He further expressed his gratitude to UNAM and the work they are doing and said FNB is hopeful that its donation will go a long way in enabling all parties to tackle the locust invasion in a professional, environmentally friendly, and sustainable manner.

Source: Namibia Press Agency