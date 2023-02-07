FNB scoops Best Treasury and Cash Management Award

First National Bank (FNB) Namibia has been named the World's Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank for 2023 at the 23rd annual Global Finance Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks awards.

The awards recognise treasury and cash management excellence in terms of market share and reach, customer service, competitive pricing, product innovation and differentiation.

In a press release issued on Monday, FNB Namibia Treasury Head Selma Kapeng stated that this year's winners were also recognized for the extent to which their treasury and cash management solutions successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors around core service provision.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to FNB Namibia's leading position and reputation for excellence, further solidifying us as the preferred partner for tailored cash management and transaction banking solutions,” she said.

She stated that the award further recognised FNB's ability to deliver solutions in a difficult economic environment and to assist clients in navigating the difficult circumstances that continue to affect their businesses and customers.

She also stated that by investing in product enhancements and innovation, the bank created long-term value in the businesses of its clients.

“We are aware that our clients continue to become increasingly global and digital in nature and being able to access faster and smarter payments that deliver transparency and convenience is exceedingly important to them. As a bank that is committed to excellent service delivery, FNB Namibia provides globally consistent platforms, innovative products, and services to facilitate daily operations and simplify the transaction cycle hereby supporting businesses in order to increase their efficiency, manage their operational risks and reduce their overall costs,” she said.

According to Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, in a world where global inflation has returned and supply chain issues persist, smart cash and treasury management are more important than ever.

“Our awards recognise organisations that best serve their clients in uncertain times,” he said.

Global Finance was founded in 1987 and has 50,000 readers in 193 countries and the awards have established a reliable benchmark of excellence for the global financial community.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency