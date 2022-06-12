FNVA full of quality players: Hamukwaya

Teams that compete in the Far North Volleyball Association (FNVA) league games have players that possess quality and are experienced, making the league more competitive, according to its chairperson.

FNVA commenced with its first round league games in May with five teams in the women category and eight in the men category and is expected to end on Saturday, 25 June at the Tennis Club court in Ondangwa.

Speaking to Nampa on Saturday Festus Hamukwaya, FNVA’s chairperson said it is too early to identify the team that could possibly win the league because all teams are well established, well represented and comprise veterans of the game that makes the top spot race tough.

This led to the constant log-standing changing every weekend after games, putting the chairperson in a hard spot to identify the possible future league champion.

He however expressed satisfaction with the team results noting that results show that the league is exciting to watch.

“So far everything is going according to plan and teams have played their games very well as per their fixtures and I hope the league will break for a moment to allow teams to sign new players and make changes where they see necessary,” Hamukwaya said.

He noted that this year the association has teams with players that are challenging each other compared to last year and the game is more exciting.

Teams such as Green Side Volleyball Club (GSVC), Nakapele VC, Oshana Namibian Police VC, Six Stars VC and Eleven Warriors VC are competing in the women category.

The men category challengers are Ekuku VC, Green Side VC, Namibian Correctional Service VC, Medipark VC, Six Stars VC, Omuntele VC, Nakapele VC and Eleven Warriors VC.

From Saturday’s men results played at Eenhana, NCS beat Omuntele and Eleven Warriors with 3-0 sets while Green Side beat Eleven Warriors 3-1.

In the women category played in Ondangwa, Oshana NamPol beat Six Stars with 3 sets by 0 before beating Nakapele by 3 sets to 1, while Six Stars VC were victorious over Nakapele with 3-0 sets.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency