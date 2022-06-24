Forensic scientist Dr Ludik dies

Prominent forensic scientist and former director of the Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute (NPFSI), Dr Paul Ludik, has died.

He was 61.

Police Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, confirmed Ludik’s death in a message to the media Wednesday night, saying the renowned forensic expert died at his Windhoek home on Wednesday.

“Tonight I have to convey the very sad news (sic). Dr Ludik passed away after a brief sickness. May his soul rest in eternal peace. A genius great man and colleague has left us,” Shikwambi wrote.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency