Former Costa Rican Vice President visits Angola

The Ex- Vice-President of Costa Rica Epsy Campbell Barr arrived Tuesday in Luanda to attend the first International Women´s Forum on 25 and 26 May.

Epsy Campbell told the press that she brought to Angola a great experience, as she was the first Afro-descendant to reach the position of Vice-President in Costa Rica, which gave her the opportunity to make key political, economic and social decisions in the country.

According to her, women are making significant inroad

At the global level and, in Colombia, there is also a female Vice-President and therefore we believe that much remains to be done.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the former Vice President was welcomed by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Dalva Ringhot.

Epsy Campbell Barr was born in San Francisco de Dos Ríos, a district of the Costa Rican capital San José, on July 4, 1963.

A graduate in economics, in 2018 she became the first woman and Afro-descendant to assume the vice-presidency of her country, also becoming the first in Latin America.

Angola hosts on May 25 and 26 this year, in Luanda, the first International Women's Forum for Peace and Democracy, aimed at uniting efforts for a better performance of women in all spheres of society.

The event takes place, under the motto "Technological innovation as a global tool for food security and the fight against drought on the African continent".

The meeting focuses on women's struggle for equality, emancipation, continental development for peace and democracy.

The activity is part of the Biennale of Luanda - Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence, an initiative of the Angolan Government, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) and the African Union (AU).

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)