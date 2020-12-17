Former First Lady delivers food parcels to vulnerable at Ohangwena

Former First Lady, Penehupifo Pohamba, said she embraces the shared vision and commitment with the government to care for the vulnerable people in the country.

Pohamba said this whilst on behalf of the Penehupifo Pohamba Community Trust (PPCT), while handing over food items to children of the Tutekula Children Organization Center and Fraceline Special Academy at Onhuno in Ohangwena Region on Wednesday.

Collectively, the two institutions have over 200 orphans under their care.

“PPCT has no words to express its gratitude but we all know giving is worthy than receiving,” Pohamba narrated while handing over food items.

She told those present that Namib Mills donated the food items which included four 50kg bags of maize flour, four bags of macaroni and packages of tomato sauce and tinned fish.

The Organisation for the Empowerment of Widows/Widowers and Orphans of HVI and AIDS in Namibia (OEWONA), Pohamba said, also contributed in monetary terms towards the food donation of Wednesday.

“I am sure in terms of PPCT’s mission to serve the public, OEWONA met PPCT half way, especially catering for vulnerable girls and women in society,” she said.

Helao Nafidi Town Mayor, Darius Shaalukeni, at the same occasion encouraged PPCT to do more in order to support the vulnerable members of the society.

Shaalukeni pointed out that his office can also be approached when vulnerable residents of the town are in dire need of a humanitarian support.

