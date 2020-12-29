Former football stars urged to plough back in the community

Former football stars turned entrepreneurs and business personalities should plough back into their communities in terms of growing sports at grassroots levels, said former Brave Warriors football player Salomon Hei.

Hei made the remarks Monday during the award-giving ceremony at the just-concluded Okondjatu annual tournament he hosts.

The former Civics star and African Stars Football Club director-cum-entrepreneur said it is imperative for them to invest in grassroots sports, adding that “we should grow our areas, grow sports and make it a living for the players”.

He also said players’ dreams shouldn’t just end at grassroots levels but rather at high places such as the top flight leagues and with the right motivation in terms of patronage from the likes of him, sports will be better in future for all youth who wish to endeavour through it.

Also speaking at the occasion, Okondjatu Football Association president Tjihuro Handura expressed gratitude to Hei as the main sponsor of the tourney through a N.dollars 60 000 contract they signed for three years, which he believes will boost the event momentum and make the Okondjatu tourney one of the best rural sports events.

Handura further noted that the N.dollars 20 000 tourney was a success, also urging other stakeholders to come on board.

This year’s tourney netball category was won by Okatjaveva netball team who defeated Okondjatu while Okatupapa and Tree Mountain took the semi-final spots. Okatjaveva received N.dollars 3 500, a floating trophy and gold medals as winners, with Okondjatu walking away with N.dollars 1 750 plus silver medals in second place while Okatupapa netball team and Tree Mountain each received N.dollars 875 as semi-final losers.

In the football category that saw 16 teams competing for N.dollars 13 000, !Naire from Okatupapa emerged victorious after outshining Omapumba FC in the final match by a goal to nil.

As football champions, !Naire FC walked away with N.dollars 6 500, a floating trophy and 20 gold medals, while Omapumba as runner-up pocketed N.dollars 3 250 and 20 silver medals.

The two semi-final losers, Ongombe jaNdambu from Okatjaveva and Amajitas from Okondjatu got N.dollars 1 625 each.

Source: Namibia Press Agency