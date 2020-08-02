Former Ivory Coast International Footballer Runs for Football Federation Presidency

Former internationally known Ivory Coast football player Didier Drogba entered the race to be president of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) Saturday.

Hundreds gathered to cheer the former Chelsea and Marseille striker when he arrived at FIF’s Abidjan headquarters.

Members of his team signed paperwork for his candidacy.

However, Drogba, the leading goal scorer in Ivory Coast’s football history, is not the favored candidate to win the FIF’s presidency.

Drogba, twice African player of the year, faces strong competition from current FIF vice president Idriss Diallo, who is now supported by the Association of Ivorian Footballers.

