Former Khomasdal Constituency Councillor has urged Swapo Party candidate in the upcoming by-election to strongly work in unity with the community

Former Khomasdal Constituency Councillor Margaret Mensah-Williams has urged Swapo Party candidate in the upcoming by-election to strongly work in unity with the community in order to bring about development, once elected into power.

A total of 25 550 residents in Khomasdal are expected to part-take in the Khomasdal Constituency by-election set for 15 January, where Swapo's Samuel Angolo will contest the position of Khomasdal Constituency Councilor with Mara Baumgartner of the Landless People's Movement, Reginald Diergaardt of the Popular Democratic Movement and Swanu's Kauahuma Tjiunomuinjo.

Mensah-Williams who resigned from her position during last year's Presidential and National Assembly (NA) elections to contest for a seat in the NA while addressing a rally here yesterday, said the selected candidate should continue the culture of working together with community members and most importantly the Constituency Development Community (CDC) members in order to develop the constituency.

At the same occasion, City of Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu said the Party promises to fast-track land delivery by allocating ownership of land to community members who qualify and are currently residing in areas such as 8st de Laan and 7de Laan with no allocation of land.

Swapo party through their representatives at the local authority of the Windhoek municipality will make it a point that they demarcate places in 6,7 and 8de Laan informal settlements.

Source: Namibia Press Agency