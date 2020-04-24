Former Minister of Education Arts and Culture was dealt a heavy legal blow today when the Windhoek Supreme Court refused to hear her petition for leave

Former Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa was dealt a heavy legal blow today when the Windhoek Supreme Court refused to hear her petition for leave to appeal against her corruption conviction.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court in a media statement availed to Nampa said the petition for leave to appeal was refused in a judgement handed down by Supreme Court Judges of Appeal Sylvester Mainga and Elton Hoff, as well as Acting Judge of Appeal Theo Frank on 01 April 2020.

The judgement was made public this morning.

Having read Katrina Hanse-Himarwa’s petition and other related documents filed before this court (Supreme Court), it is ordered that the former education minister’s petition for leave to appeal against the refusal of the condonation application by the High Court and the leave to appeal against the conviction is hereby refused, said the three Judges of Appeal in their ruling.

As per the order by the Supreme Court, the judgement was also made available to Hanse-Himarwa’s legal representation team at the local law firm of Murorua, Kurtz and Kasper, as well as the Office of the Prosecutor-General.

Source: Namibia Press Agency