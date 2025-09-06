Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework



Ongwediva: Lieutenant General (Rtd) Solomon Hawala, former Chief of the Namibian Defence Force, was laid to rest at the Ongwediva Lutheran Cemetery on Saturday. Hawala passed away on 11 August at the age of 89.





According to Namibia Press Agency, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah urged Namibians at the burial to honour Hawala’s memory by recommitting to national unity, nation-building, and protecting the country’s sovereignty. She highlighted that Hawala’s legacy serves as a reminder to defend peace and pursue prosperity for every Namibian.





President Nandi-Ndaitwah noted, “We will remember him not only for his military achievements, but also for his wisdom and unwavering commitment to national unity and socio-economic development in an independent Namibia.” She also addressed the decision to bury Hawala in Ongwediva rather than at Heroes’ Acre, explaining that it was Hawala’s wish to be laid to rest alongside his parents. The government respects the wishes of the deceased and their families regarding their final resting place, a decision that reflects cultural considerations.

