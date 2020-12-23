Former Omaruru deputy mayor dies in road accident near Kalkfeld

Former deputy mayor of the Omaruru Municipality, Albertus !Naruseb died instantly Tuesday night after a sedan he was travelling in collided head on with a truck on the Kalkfeld-Otjiwarongo road.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the 49-year-old !Naruseb died on the spot after he reportedly avoided hitting a wild animal on the road and collided with the oncoming Zambian truck.

The accident occurred at approximately 25 kilometres north of Kalkfeld on the C33 road to Otjiwarongo at about 20h20 on Tuesday.

“Three other people who were involved in the accident are the two passengers who were travelling with !Naruseb in the blue sedan, and a 47-year-old Zambian truck driver who all sustained serious injuries,” Mbeha said.

They were transported to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital in serious condition.

!Naruseb’s close relatives have been informed of his death, said Mbeha.

!Naruseb had served Omaruru as its deputy mayor from 2010 to 2013.

