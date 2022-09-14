Former Swapo Nkurenkuru councillor arrested in shooting incident

A former Swapo councillor for Nkurenkuru has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man at Mayara village in the Kavango West Region on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 18h40.

The Namibian Police Force’s media liaison office in Kavango West told Nampa the victim sustained serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen with a 9mm pistol.

According to the police the two men had an argument over car keys, which allegedly led to the shooting.

The victim was rushed to the Nankudu Hospital in the same region for treatment and is said to be in critical, but stable, condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect was detained at the Kahenge Police Station where he is expected to be charged with attempted murder, negligently discharging a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.

The police did not mention when the suspect will appear in court and investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency